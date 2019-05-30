Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hollywood Star Ashton Kutcher Tells Court He 'Freaked Out' After Ex-girlfriend Found Dead

Actor Ashton Kutcher was testifying as a witness at the trial of a man dubbed the Hollywood Ripper who is charged with the murder of the young woman and two others.

Reuters

Updated:May 30, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hollywood Star Ashton Kutcher Tells Court He 'Freaked Out' After Ex-girlfriend Found Dead
Actor Ashton Kutcher testifies at the murder trial of accused Serial killer Michael Thomas Gargiulo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 29, 2019. Genaro Molina/Pool via REUTERS
Loading...
Actor Ashton Kutcher told a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday that he was “freaking out” after learning that a young woman was found dead in Hollywood the day after he called at her home for a date.

The former Two and a Half Men star was testifying as a witness at the trial of a man dubbed the Hollywood Ripper who is charged with the murder of the young woman and two others.

Kutcher said he arrived at the Hollywood bungalow of fashion design student Ashley Ellerin on the night of Feb. 22, 2001, after speaking to her by phone earlier that evening to arrange a date, the Los Angeles City News Service reported.

But when he got there two hours after the call, Kutcher said he found the lights on and the door locked. Peering through the window he saw “what I thought was a red wine spilled on the carpet.”

“I didn’t really think anything of it,” Kutcher said, adding that he “figured I screwed up” by showing up late, and he assumed Ellerin had gone out with a friend, City News reported.

Ellerin, 22, was found dead at her home the next morning by a roommate. She had been stabbed 47 times, prosecutors said.

Kutcher, now 41, said when he learned what had happened to Ellerin, he spoke with police and was “freaking out” because he knew his fingerprints would be on the front door of her home.

Michael Gargiulo is on trial at Los Angeles Superior Court for the murder of Ellerin and two other women and the attempted murder of another.

Gargiulo, 43, was arrested in 2008. He has pleaded not guilty.

In 2001, Kutcher was making his name as one of the stars of the television comedy That ‘70s Show. Ten years later he was cast in the hit comedy Two and a Half Men.

In 2005, Kutcher married actress Demi Moore. After their 2013 divorce, he wed his That ‘70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, with whom he has two children.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram