English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hollywood Star Ashton Kutcher Tells Court He 'Freaked Out' After Ex-girlfriend Found Dead
Actor Ashton Kutcher was testifying as a witness at the trial of a man dubbed the Hollywood Ripper who is charged with the murder of the young woman and two others.
Actor Ashton Kutcher testifies at the murder trial of accused Serial killer Michael Thomas Gargiulo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 29, 2019. Genaro Molina/Pool via REUTERS
Loading...
Actor Ashton Kutcher told a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday that he was “freaking out” after learning that a young woman was found dead in Hollywood the day after he called at her home for a date.
The former Two and a Half Men star was testifying as a witness at the trial of a man dubbed the Hollywood Ripper who is charged with the murder of the young woman and two others.
Kutcher said he arrived at the Hollywood bungalow of fashion design student Ashley Ellerin on the night of Feb. 22, 2001, after speaking to her by phone earlier that evening to arrange a date, the Los Angeles City News Service reported.
But when he got there two hours after the call, Kutcher said he found the lights on and the door locked. Peering through the window he saw “what I thought was a red wine spilled on the carpet.”
“I didn’t really think anything of it,” Kutcher said, adding that he “figured I screwed up” by showing up late, and he assumed Ellerin had gone out with a friend, City News reported.
Ellerin, 22, was found dead at her home the next morning by a roommate. She had been stabbed 47 times, prosecutors said.
Kutcher, now 41, said when he learned what had happened to Ellerin, he spoke with police and was “freaking out” because he knew his fingerprints would be on the front door of her home.
Michael Gargiulo is on trial at Los Angeles Superior Court for the murder of Ellerin and two other women and the attempted murder of another.
Gargiulo, 43, was arrested in 2008. He has pleaded not guilty.
In 2001, Kutcher was making his name as one of the stars of the television comedy That ‘70s Show. Ten years later he was cast in the hit comedy Two and a Half Men.
In 2005, Kutcher married actress Demi Moore. After their 2013 divorce, he wed his That ‘70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, with whom he has two children.
The former Two and a Half Men star was testifying as a witness at the trial of a man dubbed the Hollywood Ripper who is charged with the murder of the young woman and two others.
Kutcher said he arrived at the Hollywood bungalow of fashion design student Ashley Ellerin on the night of Feb. 22, 2001, after speaking to her by phone earlier that evening to arrange a date, the Los Angeles City News Service reported.
But when he got there two hours after the call, Kutcher said he found the lights on and the door locked. Peering through the window he saw “what I thought was a red wine spilled on the carpet.”
“I didn’t really think anything of it,” Kutcher said, adding that he “figured I screwed up” by showing up late, and he assumed Ellerin had gone out with a friend, City News reported.
Ellerin, 22, was found dead at her home the next morning by a roommate. She had been stabbed 47 times, prosecutors said.
Kutcher, now 41, said when he learned what had happened to Ellerin, he spoke with police and was “freaking out” because he knew his fingerprints would be on the front door of her home.
Michael Gargiulo is on trial at Los Angeles Superior Court for the murder of Ellerin and two other women and the attempted murder of another.
Gargiulo, 43, was arrested in 2008. He has pleaded not guilty.
In 2001, Kutcher was making his name as one of the stars of the television comedy That ‘70s Show. Ten years later he was cast in the hit comedy Two and a Half Men.
In 2005, Kutcher married actress Demi Moore. After their 2013 divorce, he wed his That ‘70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, with whom he has two children.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- A Teary-eyed Vidya Balan Takes on Body Shaming Trolls in Hard Hitting Video
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results