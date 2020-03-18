English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hollywood Star Jared Leto Only Just Found Out About Coronavirus Pandemic After 12-Day Trip in Desert

Singer and actor Jared Leto poses for photographers upon arrival at the MTV European Music Awards 2017 in London on November 12th, 2017. (Image: AP)

Singer and actor Jared Leto poses for photographers upon arrival at the MTV European Music Awards 2017 in London on November 12th, 2017. (Image: AP)

Leto was on silent meditation in the desert, isolated and no communication. He said that he had no idea what was happening outside the facility.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
Share this:

Hollywood star Jared Leto was on a silent meditation retreat and totally missed out on the coronavirus pandemic news.

Leto tweeted early Tuesday that "12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc," he wrote. "We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," reports cnn.com.

The actor is known for marching to the beat of his own drum and told his followers he "Walked out yesterday into a very different world."

"One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing -- to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on."

The star had a message for us all as he continues to catch up.

"Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."

Leto was scheduled to be next seen in his starring role in the film Moribus.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story