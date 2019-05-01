Take the pledge to vote

Twitter Goes Berserk As Hollywood Star Kal Penn Posts He Wants to be on 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah...'

Kal Penn is popular for playing Kumar Patel in the 'Harold & Kumar' film series, as well as the role of Nikhil "Gogol" Ganguli in Mira Nair's 'The Namesake.'

Updated:May 1, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
(Photo: Reuters)
Kalpen Suresh Modi, better known as Kal Penn, embraced his Indian roots by posting a hilarious video impersonating “Ladies Bhai,” whom the actor himself describes as an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt.

The actor, who is popular for playing Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series, as well as the role of Nikhil "Gogol" Ganguli in Mira Nair's The Namesake, took to Twitter to share the clip satirising Gujarati stereotypes.




The video attracted over 3,000 likes and many comments. One user seemed to be impressed by Penn's impersonation of a Gujarati man, so much so that he said that the actor "needs to be on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

The actor responded to the fan, saying. "You joke but this has legit been a goal."




Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is India's longest running comedy show, based on a Gujarati family. The show features Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada,Raj Anadkat as Tipendra Jethalal Gada (Tapu), Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, and Neha Mehta as Anjali Taarak Mehta among others.

We have compiled a few reactions of Penn's fans to the video:













Follow @News18Movies for more




