GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hollywood Talent Agent UTA Signs PadMan Star Radhika Apte

The 32-year-old actor, who has just wrapped filming Michael Winterbottom's feature "The Wedding Guest", opposite Dev Patel, shared the news on Instagram.

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2018, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hollywood Talent Agent UTA Signs PadMan Star Radhika Apte
The 32-year-old actor, who has just wrapped filming Michael Winterbottom's feature "The Wedding Guest", opposite Dev Patel, shared the news on Instagram.
Radhika Apte was recently roped in as one of the leads in the Lydia Dean Pilcher-directed untitled female-driven World War II spy drama, and the actor has now been signed by United Talent Agency (UTA), one of the biggest talent agencies in the world. The 32-year-old actor, who has just wrapped filming Michael Winterbottom's feature The Wedding Guest, opposite Dev Patel, shared the news on Instagram.

@unitedtalentagency #UTA

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on



Apte will continue to be repped by Curtis Brown Group in the UK. Apart from her upcoming Hollywood films, Apte will be seen in two Netflix projects; an original series, Sacred Games, opposite Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as well as the miniseries, Ghoul, produced by Blumhouse and Phantom Films.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You