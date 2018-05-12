English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Hollywood Talent Agent UTA Signs PadMan Star Radhika Apte
The 32-year-old actor, who has just wrapped filming Michael Winterbottom's feature "The Wedding Guest", opposite Dev Patel, shared the news on Instagram.
The 32-year-old actor, who has just wrapped filming Michael Winterbottom's feature "The Wedding Guest", opposite Dev Patel, shared the news on Instagram.
Radhika Apte was recently roped in as one of the leads in the Lydia Dean Pilcher-directed untitled female-driven World War II spy drama, and the actor has now been signed by United Talent Agency (UTA), one of the biggest talent agencies in the world. The 32-year-old actor, who has just wrapped filming Michael Winterbottom's feature The Wedding Guest, opposite Dev Patel, shared the news on Instagram.
Apte will continue to be repped by Curtis Brown Group in the UK. Apart from her upcoming Hollywood films, Apte will be seen in two Netflix projects; an original series, Sacred Games, opposite Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as well as the miniseries, Ghoul, produced by Blumhouse and Phantom Films.
Also Watch
Apte will continue to be repped by Curtis Brown Group in the UK. Apart from her upcoming Hollywood films, Apte will be seen in two Netflix projects; an original series, Sacred Games, opposite Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as well as the miniseries, Ghoul, produced by Blumhouse and Phantom Films.
Also Watch
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BlackBerry Key2 Launch is Confirmed And The Twitter is Going Gaga Over it
- Shadab and Faheem Revive Pakistan in Ireland's Inaugural Test
- Himesh Reshammiya Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Sonia Kapoor, Shares First Photo
- Raazi Review: Does Alia Bhatt Starrer Makes for a Gripping Watch?
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]