Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

#HollywoodMoviesHindiName Trends With Funny Tweets on Hindi Diwas

To create awareness about Hindi langauge among people, many among the twitterati have taken a funny route. They are sharing Hindi translations of Hollywood films on the microblogging site.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
#HollywoodMoviesHindiName Trends With Funny Tweets on Hindi Diwas
Image of Silence Of The Lambs, London Has Fallen, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Be it celebrity birthdays or festival, netizens never leave a chance to turn any topic into a trending affair on Twitter. Now, on the occassion of Hindi Diwas on Saturday, social media users have set up #HollywoodMoviesHindiName, which is topping the list of Twitter trends.

To create awareness about Hindi langauge among people, many among the twitterati have taken a funny route. They are sharing Hindi translations of Hollywood films on the microblogging site.

One user has shared the Hindi translation of American thriller film "London Has Fallen". It is translates to "London Gir Gaya".

If that sounds hilarious, read on. Here are Hindi translations of a few other English movies:

Silence Of The Lambs: Bakariya Bolat Nahin

Diary Of A Sex Addict: Ek Sambhog Ke Diwane Ki Dainik Pustak

The Accountant: Munimji

And "God Father", actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dialogue from "Sacred Games" has become an inspiration: "Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram