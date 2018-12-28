LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Changes Name to 'Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin' After Online Vote

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has pledged to change his name to Macaulay ‘Macaulay Culkin’ Culkin in 2019.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Changes Name to 'Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin' After Online Vote
Image credits: Reuters pictures
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has pledged to change his name to Macaulay ‘Macaulay Culkin’ Culkin in 2019. The actor took to Twitter to share the news. He decided to change his middle name to ‘Macaulay Culkin’ after an online vote on his lifestyle and humour website, Bunny Ears.

“My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).” he tweeted.




The 38-year-old actor had also discussed the name change in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, saying he decided he needed a name spruce-up after being reminded of his current middle name, Carson, on his passport.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram