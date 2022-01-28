Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Gets Engaged to Brenda Song After Welcoming Baby Together

Hollywood actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song who started their careers as child actors are soon going to tie the knot. According to a report by People, the two actors, who have been dating for four years now and are parents to a nine-month-old son, got engaged recently.

Culkin is known for starring in Home Alone movies as a child, while Song has worked in the Disney series Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The two actors first met on the set of Changeland in Thailand and were first romantically linked when they were spotted out in July 2017, reports People. The couple soon moved in together to their home in Los Angeles after dating and welcomed their first child Dakota Song Culkin on April 5, 2021. The son is named in honour of Culkin’s sister Dakota, who died in 2008.

Soon after Dakota’s birth, the couple told Esquire that they are “overjoyed.” According to People, the speculation of Song’s engagement was confirmed when the 33-year-old actress was photographed sporting a diamond ring on her left hand during an outing last week in California.

Although Song rarely shares pictures of Culkin or her son, she shared an endearing Instagram post dedicated to her partner in 2020. Marking Culkin’s 40th birthday, Song shared a picture where the couple was seen in matching red and black check pyjamas. The picture was accompanied by a romantic note that read, “Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant, and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Brenda’s most recent appearance was in the Hulu series Dollface.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.