Remember Home Alone's 'Pigeon Lady'? The Oscar Winning Actress Will Spend a 'Dark and Lonely' Christmas

Home Alone 2 actress Brenda Fricker spoke up about how it will be a lonely time for her this festive season. The actress, who played the reclusive New York's 'pigeon lady' in Home Alone 2, will find this Christmas ‘very dark and lonely.’ Getting candid about her holiday plans to Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio One, Brenda said like many other years she will be spending it alone.

During her recent appearance, Ray asked if it feels ironic that she will be sitting at home on her own while so many people will be watching her in the Home Alone sequel. Brenda noted that the pigeon lady was very much on her own. The 75-year-old Oscar winner, who spent her past Christmas holidays in solitude, mentioned that it can get dark for someone old like her. "I would be lying if I said that it would be a nice and happy Christmas…,” she said.

Further, Brenda revealed that she pre-records some good programs and put the blinds down and turns the phone off. In addition to Christmas, Brenda spoke up about another holiday that she often struggles more with and which is quite tough to spend alone. It's New Year's Eve as when the local church bells ring at midnight there's "no one to turn around to hug or smile at.” Brenda also confirmed that although she does think about her former co-star Mccaulay Culkin occasionally but is not in touch with him.

Brenda is best known for her role in the Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, she has done works in many genres during a career spanning six decades on screen and stage.

Before she appeared in the 1986 show Casualty as Megan Roach, she worked on TV and stage for many years. Casualty had a 14 year run with 60 episodes. Aside from the pigeon lady in the 1992 Christmas classic, Brenda has appeared in over 30 TV series and films, including Albert Nobbs and Angels in the Outfield. Brenda, who retired in 2014 found cult status as the derelict woman from Central Park, won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in My Left Foot and was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 1989. In 2020, she was named at 26th spot on The Irish Times list of Ireland's greatest film actors.

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/brenda-fricker/id964044847?i=1000503117051