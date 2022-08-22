Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Jr NTR In Hyderabad; Here's What They Said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and superstar Jr NTR recently met in Hyderabad. Shah was on a day-long visit to Telangana and conducted a public meeting in Munugode, which is set to witness a bye-poll. Subsequently, Shah met Jr NTR at the Novotel hotel in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad. Jr NTR is an established star in the Telugu film industry and reports suggested that the meeting is a part of the ‘outreach programme’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party with personalities from different fields.

Amit Shah also tweeted pictures from his much-hyped meeting with the RRR star. Shah praised Jr NTR and called him a gem of Telugu cinema. While sharing the pictures, Amit Shah wrote, “Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad.”

Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad. అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటుడు మరియు మన తెలుగు సినిమా తారక రత్నం అయిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో ఈ రోజు హైదరాబాద్‌లో కలిసి మాట్లాడటం చాలా ఆనందంగా అనిపించింది.@tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/FyXuXCM0bZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2022

Jr NTR retweeted Amit Shah’s post and wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah Ji. Thanks for the kind words.”

It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words. https://t.co/Hrn33EuRJh — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 21, 2022

Amit Shah’s meeting with Jr NTR is significant since he is the grandson of NT Rama Rao, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained that it was purely a ‘courtesy’ visit, there is a strong buzz that the party is trying to woo the hugely admired actor ahead of the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections in the state.

After the success of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, Jr NTR has emerged as a hero of the masses. The 39-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base on a pan-India level through his impressive screen presence and dialogue delivery.

RRR featured a stellar star cast, which included Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film boasts superlative visual effects and an engrossing storyline. The magnum opus has minted more than Rs 1100 at the worldwide box office.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here