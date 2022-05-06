Home Shanti Review: Supriya Pathak Steals the Show in This Light-hearted Family Entertainer

If one is asked to describe the plot of the show Home Shanti, it can be merely done in a sentence - a family getting their dream house constructed. The show revolves around a middle-class family, Joshis, who live in Dehradun. Mummy Sarla (Supriya Pathak) is a vice-principal at a school and teaches English, whereas papa Umesh (Manoj Pahwa) is a poet. He writes not for a living, but because he enjoys it. The couple has two teenage children, Jigyasa (Chakori Dwivedi) and Naman (Poojan Chhabra).

There are very few shows with no over drama and exaggeration, fortunately, Home Shanti is one of them. The show is completely relatable. Joshis’ daily struggles, management of finances, and arguments are no less than the day-to-day routine of your own household. From getting the map of the house approved to finding a contractor and making sure they are not being cheated, there cannot be a relatable narrative. Jigyasa and Naman also aptly depict the relationship between siblings. They often tease, blackmail and fight with each other, but in their time of need, they are together.

There is one aspect in the show which isn’t highlighted (probably intentionally) in order to normalise it. It should be noted that the only earning member of the family is Sarla, the mother, and not the father. Umesh Joshi writes poetry not for living, but only to make the world a better place to live in. Even though Sarla’s mother is often seen taunting Umesh for not earning, Sarla is the one who maintains that she has absolutely no issues with it. She rather likes her husband living his dream. In a way, the show breaks the stereotype of how a male member of the family should always bear the financial burden.

While the plot of the show is simple, what makes it worth watching is the cast and the efforts they had put in to make their characters relatable. Supriya Pathak is as always brilliant with her work. She is the pillar of strength for Joshis. The ease with which she plays the role of a mother, wife, and teacher is worth appreciating. On the other hand, Manoj Pahwa is the one who makes this show a complete dose of entertainment. His acting skills, jokes, and poetry make this show an experience to watch. Even the supporting actors including Happy Ranajit, who plays the role of the contractor, have justified their screentime. He is fun to watch solely because of his dialogue delivery and attitude.

The show is predictable, there are no twists and turns, but for some strange reason, it will keep you entertained and glued to your screens. Probably it is because the show is a relief from all other shows which have the elements of love, sex, drama and violence in it. Home Shanti is light-hearted and a must-watch with your families.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.