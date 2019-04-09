LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Homecoming Trailer: Netflix Film is Beyonce's Special Tribute to People of Colour

Titled 'Homecoming,' the documentary film based on Beyonce's 2018 Coachella performance will air on April 17. Watch the trailer here.

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
An Image of Beyoncé from 2018 Coachella festival
On Sunday, Netflix teased fans with a poster of a special documentary film on Beyonce's 2018 Coachella performance. The poster just had a title name, Homecoming, written in Greek font, and it led to fans believing that the film was an impending reality. Following the teaser poster, Netflix has now released an official trailer of Homecoming, which is directed by the Beyonce herself. The 2-minute trailer takes us into the life of Queen Bey, with exclusive and candid behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

As a fitting tribute to the people of colour, the trailer opens with the voice-over of Maya Angelou, famed writer and activist, claiming, "What I really want to do is be a representative of my race, of the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be."

The wise words are overlaid with the footage of performers gearing up for the iconic performance. The images get interspersed with intimate moments of Beyonce's life, with husband-rapper Jay-Z and her children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, before we finally get glimpses of the Coachella rehearsals and final performance, backed with upbeat music.

Watch Homecoming trailer here:



The film is a fitting tribute to the pop culture icon, who made history at Coachella 2018 when she became the first woman of colour to headline the festival. Last year, the Grammy award winning singer launched a scholarship programme called the 'Homecoming Scholars Award Program' that provided four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) each a $25,000 scholarship to award to a student of their own choice.

Homecoming comes to Netflix on April 17.

