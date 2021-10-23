Hometown Cha Cha Cha Actor Kim Seon Ho Hospitalised Amid Abortion Scandal With Ex-Girlfriend?

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho who has been making headlines for forceful abortion accusations by his ex-girlfriend was rushed to a Seoul hospital on Friday, according to reports in Korean outlets. The reports state that the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor has been hospitalised at the university hospital near Seongbuk-gu province of Seoul. The reason for his hospitalisation is unknown and his agency Salt Entertainment has not given any confirmation of this report.

This update comes amid his former girlfriend issuing an apology for her post regarding the actor. For the unversed, the allegations surfaced when a user uploaded a post on a Korean online community Nate Pann that read, “I am disclosing actor K’s two-faced and shameless true nature.”

The user did not reveal the name of the actor but called him a “piece of trash without the slightest conscience or sense of guilt". The user also alleged that she was forced to have an abortion when she was pregnant with the actor’s child.

“He made me abort my precious baby on the false promise of marriage, and he forced me to make the sacrifice because he was sensitive when working on a project and because he was a star. I am going through severe psychological and physical trauma due to this," the user wrote.

She continued, “Because of his difficult upbringing, he has a tremendous obsession with money. He is always obsessing over success and took the sacrifices of those around him for granted. I thought he would treat me differently, but even after we broke up, he was just busy filming commercials and had no apology or remorse.”

Following these accusations, Kim had apologised to his former partner and said that he wishes to meet her and apologise in person. He also urged her to consider his apology and apologised to his fans and co-stars.

Soon after his apology, his unnamed former partner shared a post confirming the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor’s apology. In her post, she said that there was a time when they ‘truly loved each other’ and she doesn’t feel good watching him collapse due to her extreme posts.

Moreover, advertisers in South Korea started taking down promotions featuring the actor, and he has been dropped from movies he was supposed to be a part of.

