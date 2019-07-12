Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Homi Adajania Writes an Emotional Note as He Wraps Up Shooting Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
Homi Adajania Writes an Emotional Note as He Wraps Up Shooting Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium
Homi Adajania with Irrfan Khan on the set of Angrezi Medium. (Image: Instagram/ Homi Adajania)
Homi Adajania took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartfelt note as he wrapped the shoot of his forthcoming film Angrezi Medium.

“It’s been a journey filled with uncertainty...and filled with the most positive bunch of people who were certain that everything will work out. Thank you to my tenacious crew & cast for smiling through the struggle yet laughing when the slightest chance. Angrezi Medium is our movie. Thank you all for this precious memory. It’s a wrap! #AngreziMedium #CastAndCrew #BelieveInMakingThingsBetter,” the filmmaker wrote on Instagram stories.

The sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan as father-daughter. It also features Deepak Dobriyal as Irrfan’s brother and Kareena Kapoor in a special role of a cop.

Radhika also took to Instagram stories to share an image of the specs that her character wears in the film. “I’ll miss you Taaru..and all your crajy-crajy dreams,” she wrote alongside. She also mentioned that she wrapped up shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha on the same date last year.

Screen Shot 2019-07-12 at 7.51.04 AM

Ritika Vats, the hairstylist on the film, also shared an image of Irrfan and Radhika posing with the movie’s women crew members. “It’s a wrap♥. A lot to say but short of words... Just an emotion, and immense memories which will last forever,” she captioned the photo.

Notably, Angrezi Medium is Irrfan’s first project after his return from London, where he was for a while getting treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.

