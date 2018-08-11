Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez







Remember when Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 was released and everybody fell head over heels for the beautiful lead opposite Emran Hashmi? Joining the entertainment industry from a neighbouring island, this actress has ruled the hearts of Bollywood lovers for 9 long years now. This Sri Lankan beauty has worked with some of the leading actors of B-town like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. By now you would have guessed who she is, she's none other than Jacqueline Fernandez who stepped in the film industry in her early 20's with Aladdin. Just like Aladdin was amazed by the splendour of Jasmine, the Indian audience was smitten by the mesmerising actress.The Race 3 actress has never shied away from experimenting or trying new things, which was probably one the reasons that she has maintained a leading position in a non-native film industry. Speaking about experimentation, when Jacqueline was asked to do a sensuous pole dance for a song, she accepted the challenge at once. As a result, she grabbed both eyeballs and headlines with her scintillating performance in Chandralekha for A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra.On Jacqueline's 33rd birthday, take a sneak peak how she geared up to give her best shot at pole dancing for films like A Gentleman and Race 3. Her perfect rehearsals got her more than 2.3 million views on Instagram aloneJacqueline is so fond of the dance form, that she still takes out time to practice it to perfectionShe is clearly becoming a pro at some of the most difficult posturesAcing Yoga and pole dance together, only Jacqueline can do it.The diva never shies away from failing, as she'll fall and then she'll ace itShe even trained Varun Dhawan, who found it really difficult to keep pace with herHere's wishing Jacqueline Fernandez a very Happy Birthday.