English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
On Jacqueline's 33rd birthday, take a sneak peak how she geared up to give her best shot at pole dancing for films like 'A Gentleman' and 'Race 3'.
Image: Jacqueline's official Instagram account
Loading...
Remember when Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 was released and everybody fell head over heels for the beautiful lead opposite Emran Hashmi? Joining the entertainment industry from a neighbouring island, this actress has ruled the hearts of Bollywood lovers for 9 long years now. This Sri Lankan beauty has worked with some of the leading actors of B-town like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. By now you would have guessed who she is, she's none other than Jacqueline Fernandez who stepped in the film industry in her early 20's with Aladdin. Just like Aladdin was amazed by the splendour of Jasmine, the Indian audience was smitten by the mesmerising actress.
The Race 3 actress has never shied away from experimenting or trying new things, which was probably one the reasons that she has maintained a leading position in a non-native film industry. Speaking about experimentation, when Jacqueline was asked to do a sensuous pole dance for a song, she accepted the challenge at once. As a result, she grabbed both eyeballs and headlines with her scintillating performance in Chandralekha for A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
On Jacqueline's 33rd birthday, take a sneak peak how she geared up to give her best shot at pole dancing for films like A Gentleman and Race 3. Her perfect rehearsals got her more than 2.3 million views on Instagram alone
Jacqueline is so fond of the dance form, that she still takes out time to practice it to perfection
She is clearly becoming a pro at some of the most difficult postures
Acing Yoga and pole dance together, only Jacqueline can do it.
The diva never shies away from failing, as she'll fall and then she'll ace it
She even trained Varun Dhawan, who found it really difficult to keep pace with her
Here's wishing Jacqueline Fernandez a very Happy Birthday.
Also Watch
The Race 3 actress has never shied away from experimenting or trying new things, which was probably one the reasons that she has maintained a leading position in a non-native film industry. Speaking about experimentation, when Jacqueline was asked to do a sensuous pole dance for a song, she accepted the challenge at once. As a result, she grabbed both eyeballs and headlines with her scintillating performance in Chandralekha for A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
On Jacqueline's 33rd birthday, take a sneak peak how she geared up to give her best shot at pole dancing for films like A Gentleman and Race 3. Her perfect rehearsals got her more than 2.3 million views on Instagram alone
Some days you excel some days you don't but everyday you grow #polefitness @lanaroxy A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on
Jacqueline is so fond of the dance form, that she still takes out time to practice it to perfection
She is clearly becoming a pro at some of the most difficult postures
@lanaroxy A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on
Acing Yoga and pole dance together, only Jacqueline can do it.
The diva never shies away from failing, as she'll fall and then she'll ace it
Some days you excel some days you don't but everyday you grow #polefitness @lanaroxy A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on
She even trained Varun Dhawan, who found it really difficult to keep pace with her
Here's wishing Jacqueline Fernandez a very Happy Birthday.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- 10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
- Breastfeeding Mom's Response When She Was Told to ‘Cover Up’ Has Left the Internet in Splits
- Cows Prevent Real Life Grand Theft Auto, Helps Police Catch Car Thief [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...