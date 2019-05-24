English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Honest and Sincere: Janhvi Kapoor Can't Stop Praising Brother Arjun Kapoor's Film India's Most Wanted
The screening was attended by celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ali Abbas Zafar, Ileana D'Cruz, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun's family members including his sisters Janhvi and Anshula.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram
Loading...
Arjun Kapoor's much anticipated film, India's Most Wanted releases today. But before the film hit theaters, the makers hosted a special screening for the members of the film fraternity.
The screening was attended by celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ali Abbas Zafar, Ileana D'Cruz, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun's family members including his sisters Janhvi and Anshula.
The two posed with their brother as they made their way to the screening. While Janhvi looked graceful in her peach coloured suit, Anshula opted for a bright yellow top with denims. Arjun, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black Gucci t-shirt and blue denims.
Soon after the screening, Janhvi took to her Instagram story, showering praises for his brother Arjun. Sharing a poster of the film, she wrote, "Go watch this film about faceless heroes and their untold story about protecting our country. Releasing tomorrow!!! @arjunkapoor A noble quiet hero. So honest and sincere."
The Dhadak actress also posed with Arjun's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora.
Take a look:
India's Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is about an undercover operation to capture a deadly terrorist without the use of any weapons. Though the makers have kept the name of the terrorist under wraps, it is believed to be Yasin Bhatkal, who allegedly co-founded the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The screening was attended by celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ali Abbas Zafar, Ileana D'Cruz, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun's family members including his sisters Janhvi and Anshula.
The two posed with their brother as they made their way to the screening. While Janhvi looked graceful in her peach coloured suit, Anshula opted for a bright yellow top with denims. Arjun, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black Gucci t-shirt and blue denims.
Soon after the screening, Janhvi took to her Instagram story, showering praises for his brother Arjun. Sharing a poster of the film, she wrote, "Go watch this film about faceless heroes and their untold story about protecting our country. Releasing tomorrow!!! @arjunkapoor A noble quiet hero. So honest and sincere."
The Dhadak actress also posed with Arjun's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora.
Take a look:
India's Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is about an undercover operation to capture a deadly terrorist without the use of any weapons. Though the makers have kept the name of the terrorist under wraps, it is believed to be Yasin Bhatkal, who allegedly co-founded the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- 'EVM = Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Comes up With New Acronym After NDA's Triumph in Elections
- With Aladdin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results