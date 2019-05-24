Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Honest and Sincere: Janhvi Kapoor Can't Stop Praising Brother Arjun Kapoor's Film India's Most Wanted

The screening was attended by celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ali Abbas Zafar, Ileana D'Cruz, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun's family members including his sisters Janhvi and Anshula.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
Honest and Sincere: Janhvi Kapoor Can't Stop Praising Brother Arjun Kapoor's Film India's Most Wanted
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram
Arjun Kapoor's much anticipated film, India's Most Wanted releases today. But before the film hit theaters, the makers hosted a special screening for the members of the film fraternity.

The screening was attended by celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ali Abbas Zafar, Ileana D'Cruz, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun's family members including his sisters Janhvi and Anshula.

The two posed with their brother as they made their way to the screening. While Janhvi looked graceful in her peach coloured suit, Anshula opted for a bright yellow top with denims. Arjun, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black Gucci t-shirt and blue denims.

Soon after the screening, Janhvi took to her Instagram story, showering praises for his brother Arjun. Sharing a poster of the film, she wrote, "Go watch this film about faceless heroes and their untold story about protecting our country. Releasing tomorrow!!! @arjunkapoor A noble quiet hero. So honest and sincere."

The Dhadak actress also posed with Arjun's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Take a look:

Janhvi-IMW-arjun-1



India's Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is about an undercover operation to capture a deadly terrorist without the use of any weapons. Though the makers have kept the name of the terrorist under wraps, it is believed to be Yasin Bhatkal, who allegedly co-founded the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

