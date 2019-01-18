English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honest Opinion Stinks, But That Doesn't Stop Me to Say It: Sonu Nigam
Singer Sonu Nigam, who is known for his outspoken nature and controversial comments on socio-political issues, says he cannot be dishonest about his opinions.
Singer Sonu Nigam is not only known for his singing skills but also his outspoken nature and controversial comments on socio-political issues. He says he cannot be dishonest about his opinions.
"Look, opinion is like an a**hole, everyone has it. Some refuse to understand that. And the fact is honest opinion stinks, but that does not stop me to say it, why should I say something dishonest?" Sonu told IANS here.
Whether it was making a comment about the need for mosques in India to use a loudspeaker for the Azaan or supporting one of his colleagues on the #MeToo movement by saying "he was accused without proof", Sonu often lands in controversies.
Music has been used as a language of protest and social changes for ages. Being a singer, instead of channelising all his opinion and anger through his music, why does Sonu opt to voice his opinion on public platforms?
"I keep music separate from politics, but I am a musician by profession who has an interest in world affairs and everything that is happening around us in the society. I read books, I interact with wise people who have in-depth knowledge of many things. So of course, if people and media ask me on things, I will react," said the singer.
