Actress Honey Rose is a household name in the Malayalam film industry. From her fantastic acting skills to her fashion choices, she is always on point. The diva pulls off stunning outfits flawlessly every time she shares photos on social media. The Thank You actress on Monday attended the success party of her latest film Veera Simha Reddy and her photos are currently going viral. At the event, the actress wore a violet shimmery Anarkali suit. She chose minimal makeup, kept her hair open in the side partition and added flowers on one side. She completed her look with a black bindi, a pair of statement earrings, a bracelet and rings.

See the photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Rose (@honeyroseinsta)

Seeing the post, her fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of the users wrote, “Cute”, and another wrote, “Nice pic”. “So beautiful,” wrote the third user and many others showered heart emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, Honey made her acting debut in 2005 with the Malayalam film Boyy Friend. Later, she worked on many popular movies such as Sound of Boot, Ajantha, Hotel California, Buddy, Ring Master, My God, Monster and many others. But she got her breakthrough after appearing in the 2012 Malayalam drama film Trivandrum Lodge.

She was last seen in the Telugu language action drama film Veera Simha Reddy. The movie has been written and directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film revolves around Veera Simha Reddy, a respected villager, and how his death changes things. His son Bala Simha Reddy, living comfortably in the United States, decides to take revenge when he returns to India and learns of his father’s death. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in dual roles, and Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. The film’s music was composed by S. Thaman.

