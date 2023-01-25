Actress Honey Rose is a well-known face of the Malayalam film industry. She always stays in the limelight for her acting as well as fashion choices. The actress is also an active social media user and often photos and videos with fans to stay in touch. The diva makes heads turn every time she posts pictures or videos on her social media. Recently, the Thank You actress shared a reel on her official Instagram handle and it is currently going viral. In the video, the actress is seen in her traditional avatar. She wore a beautiful royal blue silk saree with golden detailing, pairing it with a matching turquoise green blouse. She chose a natural makeup look, kept her hair open, and completed her look with a bindi, choker necklace, and matching earrings.

The video was loved by her fans and they complimented their favourite actress in the comment section.

On Monday, the actress attended her latest film Veera Simha Reddy’s success party and also shared a reel before attending the event. The actress attended the party in a violet, shimmering Anarkali suit. She opted for minimal makeup, kept her hair open inside the partition, and added flowers on one side. She wore a black bindi, a pair of earrings, a bracelet, and rings to complete her ensemble.

Watch the reel:

Seeing the clip fans showered fire emoticons in the comment section.

Veera Simha Reddy is a Telugu action drama written and directed by Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The story revolves around the death of Veera Simha Reddy, a respected villager. His son stays abroad when he returns to India and learns of his father’s death, he decides to exact his revenge. Nandamuri Balakrishna plays dual roles in the movie, and Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay play important roles. While S. Thaman composed the film’s music.

