Honey Singh And Neha Kakkar's New Bilingual Song Titled Moscow Suka

While his new track Loca is wowing the fans, pop star Yo Yo Honey Singh is already all set to come up with his next song, titled Moscow Suka. The upcoming number, featuring Neha Kakkar, will be a mix of Punjabi and Russian language.

The singer shared the news on his social media and wrote, "Moscow Suka coming on April 12. You gonna love it." The poster of the song sees him sitting with a fur coat on. The Russian vocals of the song have been given by Ekaterina Sizova, as per the same poster.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Honey Singh had shared that he is coming up with a new bilingual song and asked fans to guess which international language he has used in the track. "The song I am dropping is going to be a Punjabi and international collaboration....coming soon," Honey Singh had posted.

Honey Singh is a popular name, and gained instant stardom with hits such as Main Sharabi, Angrezi Beat and Lungi Dance. He was missing from the limelight around 2016-2017 owing to alcoholism and bipolar disorder but he made a stunning comeback, with hits like Dil Chori and Chhote Chhote Peg in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

His latest number Loca has garnered over 91+ million views on YouTube at the last count.