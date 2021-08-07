Honey Singh Denies Wife's 'Malicious' Domestic Violence Accusation: 'Deeply Pained and Distressed'

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Friday broke his silence over his wife Shalini Talwar’s allegations of domestic violence against him. Singh dismissed all the accusations as “false" and “malicious". Taking to his Instagram account, the singer-rapper in the statement wrote, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious."

“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," he said.

Singh said in the statement that he has been associated with the industry for over 15 years and almost everyone knew about what kind of bond he had with Shalini. “Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings," he said.

“I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon," wrote the popular recording artist.

Shalini filed a domestic violence case against Singh and sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a “farm animal… being treated cruelly”.

Shalini alleged that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family. Talwar, 38, claimed that Singh beat her many times in the last few years and she is constantly living under fear as he and his family have threatened her with physical harm.

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh’, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

Talwar also levelled cheating allegations against her husband and mercilessly beat her for releasing their wedding pictures online.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here