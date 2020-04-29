MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Honey Singh: Fans are Biggest Strength for an Artiste

Image of Honey Singh, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Honey Singh, courtesy of Instagram

To stay connected with his fans, Honey Singh made an iconic entry to the star-studded club of Bollywood celebrities on Helo, the regional social media platform in India.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
Share this:

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh feels fans are the biggest strength for any artiste and is glad that he can stay in touch with his fans through the virtual world.

"Fans are the biggest strength for any artist, it's their constant love and support that keeps me wanting to do what I love most," Honey Singh said.

To stay connected with his fans, Honey Singh along with comedy star Kapil Sharma has made an iconic entry to the star-studded club of Bollywood celebrities on Helo, the regional social media platform in India.

"I am glad that Helo is one such platform where people will open their hearts to me in the language they like. With multiple avenues to explore content and entertain my followers, I look forward to sharing some memorable moments of my life with my Helo Fans," he added.

Kapil's account has garnered close to one million followers, and Honey Singh's first video on the platform garnered over 14 million views to date.

Talking about getting on the medium, Kapil said: "I am happy to be on Helo for my fans, who have always showered their love on me. Through Helo, I will be able to share my jokes, funny moments, and content with my fans, in their preferred language. I look forward to meeting and connecting with my Helo family."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres