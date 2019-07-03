Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Honey Singh Lands in Trouble for Using 'Vulgar' Words Against Women in New Song

Demanding a ban on rapper Honey Singh's new song, Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati has said it is "indecent and have a degrading influence on society".

IANS

Updated:July 3, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Honey Singh Lands in Trouble for Using 'Vulgar' Words Against Women in New Song
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Popular Punjabi rapper Honey Singh has again courted a controversy for lewd lyrics in his new song Makhna. Taking a suo moto cognizance, Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati said she has written to the Director General of Police to register a criminal case against the singer for using lyrics like Mein hoon womaniser (I am a womaniser)...

"A legal action and an inquiry is required to be initiated by the police on the matter as the song readied by T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar and singers Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar uses vulgar words against women," she said in a communique.

She said the Commission has sought status report from the police officials by July 12 in this regard. Demanding a ban on the song, she said it is "indecent and have a degrading influence on society".

The rapper in 2013 was involved in a controversy over the lyrics of his song Main hoon balatkari (I am a rapist)..."

Even the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the Punjab government to file a case against Honey Singh for singing vulgar songs.

It had also said singers like Honey Singh should be boycotted, as "his songs make us hang our heads in shame".

