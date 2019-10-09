Honey Singh on Fear of Being Forgotten in Bollywood: I Live in People's Hearts

Singer and rapper Honey Singh, better known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, who recently came out from the testing times, opened up in an interview. After his 18-month long battle with bipolar disorder and alcoholism, he has made a comeback in Bollywood, this time even stronger.

In an interview, he said, “Once a man falls sick, it’s not in his decision to sit at home or not work. From 2017 onward, there’s a lot happening, and Inshaallah, sab kuchh badhiya rahe,” he said. After feeling better in 2016 post two years of illness, the singer had fell sick again before restarting from 2017.

It was indeed a bad phase for Honey Singh but things seem to be going fine now. He recently won an award from the song Dil Chori Sada from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).

After making people groove to his music for almost a decade which became a rage among the youth and were played in every other party, Honey Singh had suddenly disappeared from the industry into thin air. It was later revealed that he had dealing with bipolar and alcoholism, which pushed him into anonymity. In the meanwhile, other competitions started taking over, the most dominant of them being Badshaah.

However, Honey Singh does not fear being ousted as he believes people has kept in their hearts. “Out of sight nahi, hum into the heart hain. Wahan se surgery karke hi nikaal paoge mujhe! (laughs) Main logon ke dil se nahi nikal sakta. You can say that for a girlfriend, but not Yo Yo Honey Singh,” he jokes.

On a positive note, his family too has shown him tremendous support. T Series owner Bhusan Kumar too pushed him to keep in touch with music compositions, which made him create the song Dheere Dheere that featured Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

