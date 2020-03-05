Honey Singh Says He Won't Pen Songs on Booze if Govt Stops Licensing Wine Shops

Pop star-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh, often accused of promoting alcoholism through outrageous lyrics, says alcohol is an important aspect of partying and celebrating, and adds that the day the government stops giving license to open wine and liquor shops, he will end reference to alcohol in his songs.

Honey Singh was interacting with the media at the launch of his new song Loca. Like many of his past hits, Loca, too , starts with a mention of alcohol.

Mention also came up of reports that the singer, at the peak of his career a few years back, had to enter rehab owing to alcoholism.

"I never went to a rehab. I know that there are a lot of reports that are circulating around me and my life. I don't drink now," countered Honey Singh, adding: "Whenever you party then alcohol is the biggest reason to do so. You can't avoid that. In fact, our governments give license to open wine shops and liquor shops. The day they stop doing that, we will also put an end to mention of alcohol in our songs."

Yo Yo Honey Singh has often landed in controversy due to outrageous lyrics in his songs, with court cases being filed against him.

Does he exercise caution now, while writing a song? "I try to write lyrics as per my understanding, but if someone suggests me to write easy lyrics then I do that, too," the singer replied.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song Loca has garnered over 18 million views on YouTube since its release. The song is officially available on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Follow @News18Movies for more