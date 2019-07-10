Honey Singh Supporters Threatening Me, Says Punjab Women Commission Chairperson
Punjab Police have booked rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and producer Bhushan Kumar over lewd lyrics in the singer's new song ‘Makhna.'
A still from Honey Singh's song Makhna.
Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Women Commission, Punjab, has alleged that supporters of pop singer Honey Singh are threatening her. While addressing media today, she said a complaint in this regard has been handed over to the DGP Punjab as well as the Chief Minister of the state.
She demanded immediate arrest of the singer. She said if bail is granted to the singer then she will protest.
Women Commission had taken a serious note of the song ‘Makhna’ by Honey Singh for its anti-women lyrics.
Punjab Police have booked rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and producer Bhushan Kumar over lewd lyrics in the singer's new song, ‘Makhna,’ an official said on Tuesday.
The duo was booked, among others, under Sections 294 (punishment for obscene act or words in public) and 509 (words, gestures intended to insult woman) of the Indian Penal Code at a Mohali police station near here on Monday evening.
Senior Superintendent of Police Harcharan Bhullar told reporters that they were booked on a letter by the Punjab State Women Commission, asking the police to look into the contents of the rap number, which has garnered over 200 million views on YouTube since release last year.
Taking a suo moto cognizance, Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati had said she had written to the Director General of Police to register a criminal case against the singer for using lyrics like “Mein hoon womaniser (I am a womaniser).”
"A legal action and an inquiry is required to be initiated by the police on the matter as the song readied by T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar and singers Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar uses vulgar words against women," she had said in a communique.
(With inputs from IANS)
