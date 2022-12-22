Honey Singh Opens Up On Bipolar Disorder, Failure While Making Comeback, Says 'Logo Ne Kaha...'

Punjabi singer and rapper Honey Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh is known for singing many tracks including Brown Rang, Achko Machko, Mere Mehboob, Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, Love Dose, Dheere Dheere, and Together Forever. He also lent his voice to hit songs in films such as Cocktail, Son of Sardaar, Race 2, Chennai Express, Bhoothnath Returns, Singham Returns, Ki & Ka, Pagalpanti, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among others. While many love him for his songs and swag, not all know that the singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had psychotic symptoms.

In a new interview, the Blue Eyes singer said that he realised there was ‘some problem’ with him and wanted to resolve it. Honey Singh had psychotic symptoms on Star Plus’ show Raw Star sets. He also said that when he was trying to make a comeback after five years, people were liking his songs but not accepting him as he had gained weight.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Honey said, “When I fell ill a lot of things were going on in life. I had the SLAM tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I had worked on a Star Plus project, I chose its name. I designed it for a year. When the show started, a lot of work was there. I was also doing a Punjabi film. A lot of things were happening. When I collapsed, when I had bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms on set of Raw Star, maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein, kuch hogaya hai. Mereko isko theek karne do (I said there is some problem in my brain, something has happened. I want to fix it)."

Recalling how his family members spoke about contracts, facing losses, and getting sued, Honey said, “Mujhe kuch nahi karna, mujhe isko theek karna hai (I don’t want to do it, I want to work on it). It took me five years, I got better. I then wanted to make music. I told my mother, ‘I’m unable to do anything’. She told me, ‘You started as a music producer, start writing beats’… My songs became hits, I was making a comeback, but was facing failures. Mota tha, logo ne kaha, ‘Yeh woh look nahi hai, woh comeback nahi horaha’. Gaana hit horaha tha but mujhe accept nahi karahe the log (I was fat, people said, ‘This isn’t the look, the comeback isn’t happening)’. The songs were hits but people were not accepting me)."

Recently, he treated fans with a remix of the iconic 1990s hit track from the movie Yai Re (Rangeela). The song features the rapper alongside, model Iulia Vantur in the party remix. Honey has added an EDM twist to the song and an upbeat tune.

