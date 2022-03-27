Honey Singh Undergoes Extreme Physical Transformation, Fans Say ‘The King is Back’

Honey Singh, or Yo Yo Honey Singh as fans better know him as, has had some troubled times of late. The singer, who has been on and off on the music scene, had an ugly legal battle with his wife Shalini Singh who accused him of domestic violence. The two are not yet divorced. Looks like Honey Singh did what most heartbroken people do- get back up with a revenge bod. His latest picture shows a drastic physical transformation that the singer seems to have undergone.

In his last social media post, Honey uploaded his most recent picture. He has shred a lot of weight. While we do not know if he has now four or six packs of abs (which he is clearly hiding with his T-shirt on), his biceps are proof that he has been doing some rigorous training. He looks lean, and his muscles have become prominent. The picture was taken just before he headed for a show in Hyderabad, and the caption reads, “Let’s Roll Hyderabad tonight!! Club Prism." See the picture here:

Needless to say, the picture was enough to break the internet. Not just fans, but celebs also dropped their appreciation for the singer. From Maniesh Paul to DJ Chetas, to Jazzy B, everyone noticed Honey Singh’s hard work. Maniesh dropped fire emojis, while DJ Chetas called him ‘Fit AF’. Singer Jazzy B commented, ‘No pain, no gain’ while Juggy D said ‘Yes, bro. Looking good’." Jassi Sidhu had a funny take and wrote, ‘Jatta, stop copying my body now’.

Fans were overjoyed too. Many felt that old Honey Singh is back now, and welcomed him. They hailed him as the king. Some demanded that he should now change his haircut as well. But, there were naysayers as well. Some felt that the singer looked too thin. While one user wrote ‘kamzor lag rahe ho’, another called him ‘pichka huya Honey Singh’. However, as can be guessed, the appreciation was far more.

Honey Singh has given the nation some of the best dance numbers. In the last few years, he has made songs like Saiyyanji, Kanta Laga and Shor Machega. He has also tried acting. Most recently, he made headlines because of his wife alleging him of domestic violence.

