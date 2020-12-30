Honeymoon Diaries: Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor Twin in Matching Outfits in Bhutan

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor have set major couple goals in a short span of time. The newlyweds are currently spending honeymoon time in Bhutan. Both Shaheer and Ruchika have been adding fresh snippets to their honeymoon diaries.

The latest pictures coming in from Bhutan have vowed netizens. Shaheer shared a photo of himself and his wife from the neighbouring state. Interestingly, the couple enjoys matching outfits. In the picture, shared by the actor on Instagram, we see him dressed in a red plaid unbuttoned shirt over a grey vest, paired with light blue distressed denims. Ruchikaa looked stunning in a red plaid shirt over black tank top teamed with dark blue jeans. Both were seen wearing a pair of stylish black sunglasses. The couple are looking at each other, all smiles.

Shaheer captioned the post as, "Oh yes I am crazy too... #midConversation."

Ruchikaa reposted a photo shared by her husband a day back. The picture shows the couple twinning yet again at Paro Taktsang monastery in Bhutan. Shaheer and Ruchikaa are seen twinning in blue outfits posing against the picturesque location. Sharing the photo, Ruchikaa wrote, “On Top of the World ...with my World #Forever #partner #CantLiveWithout #TheGirlwithCurls.”

In early November, Shaheer made his relationship Instagram official by sharing a cute selfie of himself and Ruchikaa. A few weeks after announcing the relationship on Instagram, Shaheer and Ruchikaa had a court wedding in the same month. The couple will reportedly have a traditional wedding ceremony next year, in June.

Shaheer is best known for portraying the character of Arjun in Mahabharat. His other popular works in television shows are Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. His recent performance as Abir Rajvansh in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is loved by his fans. Ruchikaa is an actress and also the executive vice president and creative producer at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd.