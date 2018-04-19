GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Honoured to Be First Indian Filmmaker at Madame Tussauds: Karan Johar

The 45-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to make the announcement, where he shared his photograph holding a 'Madame Tussauds' briefcase in his hand and with his palm imprint in wax in another one.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2018, 5:56 PM IST
Image: Karan Johar/Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Karan Johar says becoming the first director from India to have his wax statue featured at the legendary Madame Tussauds was a great honour for him.

The 45-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to make the announcement, where he shared his photograph holding a 'Madame Tussauds' briefcase in his hand and with his palm imprint in wax in another one, alongside a copy of his autobiography, "An Unsuitable Boy".

"Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious @MadameTussauds... Thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly... Will have further details about when and where soon!" Johar tweeted.





The details about the unveiling of the director's statue are yet to be known.

