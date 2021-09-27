Honsla Rakh Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh's Comic Timing, Shehnaaz Gill's Bubbly Look Impresses Fans

Actors Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa feature in a fun trailer of upcoming Punjabi comedy film Honsla Rakh. The first look at the Punjabi feature film has been unveiled on Monday and fans were quite impressed with Shehnaaz’s comic timing and her bubbly on-screen avatar. This film is directed by Amarjit Singh Saroon and produced by Daljit Thind and Diljit Dosanjh.

The synopsis of Honsla Rakh reads: What happens when a loveable, rooted, desi, Punjabi young man, who’s a single father with a seven year old boy attempts to find love again, find a mom for his son, crosses paths with his ex who comes back into the city after a seven year gap? Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill & Shinda Grewal is a romantic comedy set in Vancouver, Canada that has warmth at its center and deals with the emotional bonds between father and child, and love between men and women in modern times.

The movie shows Diljit’s character bringing up his son all by himself till he grown up and becomes a sort of a companion for him.

Fans took to social media to react to the trailer of Honsla Rakh.

Raise your hands all those who shout out at the airport entry @ishehnaaz_gill #HonslaRakhTrailerShehnaaz Gill https://t.co/ySOeIsjZjT pic.twitter.com/W2AoHB6gpL— i bub ju ✨ (@Itsmemariyu) September 27, 2021

Omg Omg Omg #HonslaRakhTrailer is So Impressive.The Trailer is Spectacular, We Can See Each and Every Color in The Trailer, From Comedy To Drama, Moreover These Four Actors Are On the Top Notch, Furthermore My Baby Shehnaaz Gill Love You Yr. https://t.co/Jfnt9EQf3P pic.twitter.com/JdbR14J0Wl — ShehnaazGill OFFICIAL FC✨ (@ShehnaazGillTM) September 27, 2021

The movie is set for release on October 15. The movie has been shot during the pandemic after it was announced in February earlier this year.

