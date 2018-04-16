English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hope Aur Hum: First Poster of Naseeruddin Shah and Sonali Kulkarni Starrer Out
The film, produced by Thumbnail Pictures will release across cinemas on 11th May 2018.
Come this summer, and an endearing tale of emotions and stories of three generations will be waiting for you in theaters. Directed by Ace Ad filmmaker, Sudip Bandyopadhyay Hope Aur Hum is the reminiscent tale of a family in Mumbai whose lives are explored through a heartwarming cinematic journey. The film boasts of an incredible cast including names like Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Kulkarni, Kabir Sajid, Naveen Kasturia and Aamir Bashir.
The story is that of the Srivastava family whose lives are affected when the obsession of the senior most member Nagesh (Naseeruddin Shah), with his traditional copying machine, starts to take a toll on the relationship of the entire family. It’s a simple story of human emotions explored through the lives of each family member as it’s intertwined with each other. With the family revolting against Nagesh’s old ways, the film tells the tale of transition between the old and new, explored through the ideas and idles of three different generations.
