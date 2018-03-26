English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hope I Do Justice in Gujarati Version of Ventilator: Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff, who will be seen playing the lead in the Gujarati version of Ventilator, hopes to do justice to his character.
Jackie Shroff, who will be seen playing the lead in the Gujarati version of Ventilator, hopes to do justice to his character.
Mumbai: Actor Jackie Shroff, who will be seen playing the lead in the Gujarati version of Ventilator, hopes to do justice to his character.
Jackie interacted with media at the mahurat of Ventilator here on Friday.
"My father belonged to Rajkot, Gujarat so now, I am doing my first Gujarati film in my career. I hope I will be able to do justice to my character in Gujarati version of 'Ventilator'," Jackie told media.
"I used to communicate in Gujarati but since my father passed away, I don't communicate in the language as much as my childhood phase. Now I am doing film in 11th language which is being spoken in India so, I will try my best to speak in correct manner in the film. I think I am not fluent in any of Indian language but I always try to do a film in all Indian languages." the actor added.
Asked about his preparations for the film, Jackie said there was a great team in terms of writer, producer, director and composer "so I don't think there will be any difficulty while shooting the film".
Asked whether he has watched the original movie, he said: "I really liked the original Marathi film."
"I don't watch films as much but I made a point to see that film. I cried and laughed while watching that film and I am glad that I got opportunity to be part of such film which touched the heart of Marathi speaking audience," he said.
The remake is written by Niren Bhatt, a renowned Gujarati scriptwriter and the story is co-written by Karan Vyas. The film will be directed by Umang Vyas.
Also Watch
Jackie interacted with media at the mahurat of Ventilator here on Friday.
"My father belonged to Rajkot, Gujarat so now, I am doing my first Gujarati film in my career. I hope I will be able to do justice to my character in Gujarati version of 'Ventilator'," Jackie told media.
"I used to communicate in Gujarati but since my father passed away, I don't communicate in the language as much as my childhood phase. Now I am doing film in 11th language which is being spoken in India so, I will try my best to speak in correct manner in the film. I think I am not fluent in any of Indian language but I always try to do a film in all Indian languages." the actor added.
Asked about his preparations for the film, Jackie said there was a great team in terms of writer, producer, director and composer "so I don't think there will be any difficulty while shooting the film".
Asked whether he has watched the original movie, he said: "I really liked the original Marathi film."
"I don't watch films as much but I made a point to see that film. I cried and laughed while watching that film and I am glad that I got opportunity to be part of such film which touched the heart of Marathi speaking audience," he said.
The remake is written by Niren Bhatt, a renowned Gujarati scriptwriter and the story is co-written by Karan Vyas. The film will be directed by Umang Vyas.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title
- Cilic, Del Potro Reach Miami Open Fourth Round
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice