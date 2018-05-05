GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hope I'm Lucky For Madhuri Dixit and Bucket List: Karan Johar

Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of his Marathi debut production Bucket List, hopes to be lucky for the film and its lead actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

IANS

Updated:May 5, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is all smiles as she arrives at the special screening of movie 'Hichki' held at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on March 15, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of his Marathi debut production Bucket List, hopes to be lucky for the film and its lead actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

"'Bucket List' is even more special to me because it's releasing on my birthday. I hope I am lucky for the 'Bucket List' and for Madhuri. And I am sure I will be," Karan said at the film's trailer launch on Friday.

Karan said when director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar showed him Bucket List, he smiled throughout the film.

He added that the film is a "true blue entertainer with a solid heart."

The filmmaker says that the "Bucket List" entertains, engages and moves you.

"But you don't stop smiling. Just like Madhuri's beautiful smile, the film is an endless feeling," he added.

Asked if he will be looking forward to making more Marathi films, Karan said: "To present and produce a Marathi film was on my bucket list and we will be doing much more in future. Recently I read one more script, that I liked a lot.

"I want to do much more in all languages of Indian cinema."

Karan added that he wants his production banner Dharma Productions "should empower itself by showcasing out talent and ability in all language cinemas."

"We are also making the remake of 'Sairat'. We have been tracking all kinds of cinema made in India and we hope to be a part of all that," he added.

Bucket List, which is slated to release on May 25, also stars Sumit Raghwan, Vandana Gupte, Pradeep Welankar, Shubha Khote, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Ila Bhate, Renuka Shahane, Milind Phatak, and Sumedh Mudgalkar.

The film will also have actor Ranbir Kapoor making a special appearance.

