'Hope, Strength, Happiness': Telugu Actress Pragathi Mahavadi is Proud of Her Daughter

Telugu cine star Pragathi Mahavadi celebrated the daughter’s day with the little star of her life. Pragathi shared an image with her daughter Geetha and wrote, “Hope, strength, happiness, confidence, pride… my everything. Proud mom to have a daughter like you. Keep shining. Missing you my love. Love you Ammulu.”

In the picture, the mother-daughter duo is twinning in a black dress. After a long time, the fitness freak actress uploaded an image with her daughter Geetha.

The images have received loads of love from Pragathi’s fans and they have flocked to the comment section. Many users have posted red and black hearts and blessed the mother-daughter duo. But what caught the attention of the social buffs is Geetha Mahavadi. She is looking beautiful with her chubby look. Through her Instagram, it seems Geetha does not reside in India. Her profile says that she is living the best phase of her life with friends and fun all around.

Geetha shares loads of reels and pictures with her friends which reminds us of the famous drama F.R.I.E.N.D.S. In one of the pictures, Geetha is dining near the sea.

Pragathi Mahavadi has time and again impressed her fans with her fitness regimen. Being an avid user of social media, Pragathi shares videos of her workout session. Lately, the actress shared a video from her gym session. Pragathi jumped from a pile of dumbbells. She sported a chic gym look. The Bobby actress wore a black sleeveless tank top and paired it with black gym tights.

Pragathi usually wears black workout gloves and sports shoes. Her fans have just thronged the comment section and loved her workout video. The video received more than 83,000 views on Instagram.

Pragathi has appeared in Bobby, Samba, Badrinath, Bodyguard, Nippu, Awel, Chalo, and F3. She will next be seen in Bholaa Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh.

