Actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan’s Bold Stand on Jamia Violence, CAA on Rajiv Masand Show is Must Watch
Geetika Ohlyan also had a vertical line of the hakenkreuz, a Nazi symbol, and crosses drawn on her arms, to presumably express her opposition to fascistic regimes.
Actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan holds up her palm in which she had etched the words 'CAA? Jamia?'
Among the many reasons the Twitterati has been abuzz about News18's The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 is Soni actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan's act of dissent when she drew attention to the words etched on her hand - "Unnao", "CAA" and "Jamia".
"I hope the victim gets... like the Unnao verdict is today... and I hope we don’t get disappointed more, and times improve and I hope we are kinder towards each other,” Ohlyan said while alternately raising her palms to make the words visible.
Ohlyan also had a vertical line of the hakenkreuz (the Nazi symbol that resembled the swastika) and crosses drawn on her arms, to presumably express her opposition to fascistic regimes.
I was not expecting that someone will talk about Unnao Rape case and CAA. She had written Jamia also on her hand. That someone is @GeetikaVidya pic.twitter.com/o0K8j4x0Lx— Harsh (@_ambedkarite) January 1, 2020
In response to host Rajeev Masand's question about what changed for the actors after they became celebrities, Ohlyan's answer stood out.
"One factual observation about current times is people do not listen to economists or historians. they listen to celebrities."
She then goes onto say that she continues to study as she understood how it would help her when she became a celebrity.
"I was asked why I was studying more. I said because I am gonna be a celebrity. And when I be a celebrity they should listen to me. The food that I receive is increasing, so I am making my table bigger rather than my walls higher," was her poignant reply.
Only two movies old, the actor's responses won the hearts of Twitteratis especially since many of her counterparts have remained mum over the issues of the Citizenship Act and the series of police brutality on protestors.
-
