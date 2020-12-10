Hope To See More Films About Women Who Are Good At Their Job: Sarah Megan Thomas On 'A Call To Spy'

News18 Logo

New Delhi: There aren’t many spy films that include women in the story with a non-romantic arc and that was one of the facets actor-writer Sarah Megan Thomas wanted to explore in “A Call to Spy”, an untold true story of three World War II heroines Vera Atkins, Virginia Hall and Noor Inayat Khan. The period drama chronicles the story of the trio — played by Stana Katic, Thomas and Radhika Apte in her international debut — who worked as spies in UK PM Winston Churchill’s ‘Secret Army’ called Special Operations Executive (SOE), charged with defending the country in the event of a Nazi German invasion. “In essence, when a woman is involved (in spy films) more often that not it is a romance. I was interested in looking at the World War II spy genre from a realistic lens that what it must be to be a female soldier,” Thomas, who pulled triple duty as writer, actor and producer for the film, told .


