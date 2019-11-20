Hopefully, Brahmastra Would Change Things for Me, Says Mouni Roy
Actress Mouni Roy, who is known for her work in Indian television, has lately appeared in a handful of Bollywood films and will make her next appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'.
Mouni Roy in a still from her debut film Gold. (Image: Youtube Screengrab/Excel Entertainment)
Mouni Roy is a name that is often recognized for her work in television. Lately, the actress has started featuring in Bollywood films as well. After appearing in Gold alongside Akshay Kumar, in Romeo Akbar Walter alongside John Abraham and Made in China with Rajkummar Rao, Mouni is set to make her next appearance in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt.
Even though Mouni has begun getting attention for her film roles, the actress understands that she still has a long way to go. Speaking to Hindustan Times she said, "I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me."
Mouni Roy also revealed that she is very careful when it comes to picking and accepting scripts or roles adding that she prefers the more challenging and exciting ones. She stated that owing to her instincts she often knows if she wants to accept a role or not within the first 30 minutes of reading a script.
While Roy plans to stick around and continue working in Bollywood she has not left television completely behind and is still open to short term commitments. One of the reasons for this she revealed that she has always been connected to television and that fans who run into her recognize her for work on television.
Mouni Roy will reportedly be playing the antagonist in Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra. The film is set to release in early 2020.
