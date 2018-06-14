English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Horror Struck: Ewan McGregor Set To Star In Sequel To The Shining
Doctor Sleep begins as Torrance carries the trauma of the Overlook Hotel into adulthood. He has become a reflection of his murderous father, with lingering rage and a drinking problem that dulls his pain as well as his "shining" powers.
Ewan McGregor (Image: YouTube)
Actor Ewan McGregor will star as Danny Torrance in an adaptation of the Stephen King novel Doctor Sleep, the sequel to horror classic The Shining. According to sources, King has given his blessings to McGregor's casting, reports variety.com.
Mike Flanagan, who helmed Netflix's adaptation of the King novella Gerald's Game, is directing it. Flanagan's producing partner, Trevor Macy, will produce it along with Vertigo Entertainment's Jon Berg.
Warner Bros had been developing this film, as well as The Shining prequel Overlook Hotel for years, but the studio struggled to secure a budget for either film.
Following the success of It, every studio with any sort of King IP under its roof has fast-tracked each property into pre-production.
Doctor Sleep begins as Torrance carries the trauma of the Overlook Hotel into adulthood. He has become a reflection of his murderous father, with lingering rage and a drinking problem that dulls his pain as well as his "shining" powers.
Those powers return when he embraces sobriety and uses his gift to help the dying at a hospice. He establishes a psychic connection with a young girl who shares his extreme abilities, and who is being targeted by a group with similar abilities. They have found that their powers grow if they inhale the "steam" that comes off others with the power to shine, when they are suffering painful deaths.
Stanley Kubrick directed the original adaptation of The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. Danny Lloyd played a young Danny Torrance. At the time, the film was considered a box office disappointment, earning $44 million on a $19 million budget. Now, however, it is thought to be one of the great horror classics and has a built-in fan base ready for a sequel.
Also Watch
Mike Flanagan, who helmed Netflix's adaptation of the King novella Gerald's Game, is directing it. Flanagan's producing partner, Trevor Macy, will produce it along with Vertigo Entertainment's Jon Berg.
Warner Bros had been developing this film, as well as The Shining prequel Overlook Hotel for years, but the studio struggled to secure a budget for either film.
Following the success of It, every studio with any sort of King IP under its roof has fast-tracked each property into pre-production.
Doctor Sleep begins as Torrance carries the trauma of the Overlook Hotel into adulthood. He has become a reflection of his murderous father, with lingering rage and a drinking problem that dulls his pain as well as his "shining" powers.
Those powers return when he embraces sobriety and uses his gift to help the dying at a hospice. He establishes a psychic connection with a young girl who shares his extreme abilities, and who is being targeted by a group with similar abilities. They have found that their powers grow if they inhale the "steam" that comes off others with the power to shine, when they are suffering painful deaths.
Stanley Kubrick directed the original adaptation of The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. Danny Lloyd played a young Danny Torrance. At the time, the film was considered a box office disappointment, earning $44 million on a $19 million budget. Now, however, it is thought to be one of the great horror classics and has a built-in fan base ready for a sequel.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: As It Happened
- Premachandran: Afghanistan Roll With the Punches & Come Out Head Held High on 1st Day in Test Cricket
- Indian-American Woman to Become CFO of US Carmaker General Motors
- Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Wants You to Fall in Love with Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain
- 'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut