'Hospital Playlist Season 3 Is Coming?': Fans Wonder As Jeon Mi-do, Ahn Eun-jin And Shin Hyun-been Reunite

Hospital Playlist fans were emotional after seeing Jeon Mi-do, Ahn Eun-jin And Shin Hyun-been reunited for a mid-week meal. Jeon Mi-do, who will soon be seen in Thirty-Nine, took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen posing with her co-stars. In the picture, the trio seemed to be seated at a cafe while posing for a selca (selfie).

Jeon Mi-do shared the picture with the caption which read, “A gathering of Yulje Hospital employees," referring to the fictional hospital seen in Hospital Playlist. Although the reunion seemed like the actresses were just catching up, a few fans began to wonder if this was a hint for Hospital Playlist season 3.

“Ok..I’m sure (we) will have S3," a hopeful fan commented. “My girls!!!!! My loves!!! Hospital Playlist season 3 is coming!!!!" a fan tweeted. A fan also shared pictures of the trio shared in previous years and said, “3 years, 3 pictures, 3 ladies HOSPITAL PLAYLIST SEASON 3!"

HOSPITAL PLAYLIST SEASON 3 COMING SOONDAAAEEEEEEE ❤Our girls reunion ❤Our Mido & Falasol when? ☹️ pic.twitter.com/uYI4PY7zNL — BBHᴸ¹⁴⁸⁵~• Eun⁺⁺ (@byuneeya) February 8, 2022

3 years, 3 pictures, 3 ladiesHOSPITAL PLAYLIST SEASON 3! ✊ https://t.co/KDwHZDKMJ3— Ach (@jijinjinkjinki) February 8, 2022

mido's ig post with eunjin and hyunbeen! what if hospital playlist season 3 announcement soon? pic.twitter.com/Ib8mabJ7vN— lae (@yisoghurt) February 8, 2022

There's just one thing that this image might symbolize. HOSPITAL PLAYLIST SEASON 3 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fcf839CnKC— twinks | #ThirtyNine (@iksongmidowa) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, many others dropped messages for the cast, confessing that they miss them on screen together and hoped that they would reunite for another season soon.

Hospital Playlist has been one of the most enduring shows in recent years. The show revolves around the five doctors who have been friends since they were in medical school. Having aired two seasons, the show has a huge fanbase. The second season’s finale premiered last year and since then, fans are hoping that the team would return for season 3. However, the makers are yet to make any such announcements.

Last year, director Shin Won-ho confirmed that the show will not be returning for a third season during a press conference. “The original plan was to air in the same season across three years, but I told [the actors] that they are not tied up for the next season and that they should freely take on other projects. I said if we happen to return later on, we can do it then. There are no specific plans for Season 3 right now,” he said, as reported by Soompi.

