Host Maniesh Paul Makes News18 Showsha Reel Awards Super Fun Night with His Wit and Humour

Maniesh Paul is definitely one of the most sought after show hosts we have in Indian showbiz today. The actor and anchor recently hosted the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, making it a night to remember. He not only made the star guests feel welcome and at ease, he also kept them entertained and engaged through the night as the winners were announced.

Dressed in a turquoise blue velvet suit, Maniesh was the stylish host that had the audience hooked all through the night. Starting off the show talking about the evolution of cinema, he quickly moved onto announcing the first few categories of awards. He peppered the event with his signature wit and banter with several presenters and awardees, creating several laugh-out-loud moments for the audience.

Very deservedly, he was the one who won the Best Actor in a Comic Role award for his performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo. Although Maniesh said he wasn’t expecting the award, it didn’t come as a surprise at all for many, considering his entertaining performance alongside Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the film.

He also engaged in banter with many of the stars on stage. For example, he quizzed The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee on the rate of vegetables in the market currently. Bajpayee, in turn, shared an anecdote about calling a wrong number thinking it was Maniesh Paul.

Anil Kapoor was also present at the awards to receive his Best Supporting Actor Award for Jugjugg Jeeyo. Maniesh has developed a special bond with the actor while making the film, and that was quite evident on the News18 stage.

After Anil went up on stage to hand the Best Director trophy to Ayan Mukerji, Maniesh tried to pull his leg, saying, “I thought you were going to give his winner speech, sir.” A seemingly angry Anil then walked towards Maniesh, who pretended to get scared. Anil then said, “You ate up all my dialogues in Jugjugg Jeeyo, can I not replace you in anchoring?” Their exchange brought out a smile on the faces of every audience member.

The show was filled with many such adorable and comic moments created by Maniesh Paul, who, with his spontaneous wit and presence of mind, ensured there wasn’t a single dull moment that night.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards returned after the pandemic with awards being given out in three segments – Jury awards, Web Series (Popular Choice) and Films (Popular Choice). The Popular Choice awards were given on audience votes.

