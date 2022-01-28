Host Salil Acharya Says Shweta Tiwari 'Bra Statement' Being Played Out of Context

Tv actor Shweta Tiwari recently landed in a controversy over a statement in Bhopal, where she was promoting her new web series Showstopper. The entire star cast of the web series was answering some questions asked by host Salil Acharya. Everything was going all right until Shweta said, “Meri bra ka size Bhagwan le raha hai (God is measuring my bra size)”.

This statement sparked controversy and Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra ordered an investigation. However, host Salil has now come forward in support of Shweta.

Salil feels that Shweta’s statement has been taken out of context. He said that he had asked a question to Saurabh, who has played the mythological and godly roles in the past. Comparing those roles with his present role of being a bra fitter, Salil asked Saurabh how it was for him to play something so different. Salil said that Shweta had said that now we are making God do this. According to him, God in this statement was about Saurabh.

Salil further added that the conversation has been about him asking the actors how they have come a long way and are now trying out different roles. He said that this conversation included Shweta Tiwari doing Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the start of her career. He said that this also included Digangana Suryavanshi doing South films. The same conversation was taken forward to Saurabh, according to Salil. Salil said that now if someone cuts a part of the video and uses it what can they do?

Salil said that these things happen in the age of social media. According to him, it would take a lot of time for cutting and edit footage like this. Salil feels that with the arrival of social media, people can use things in whatever way they want to.

