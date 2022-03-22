'Host Should Not Take Sides': Sangram Singh on Kangana Ranaut Snubbing Payal Rohtagi

While the entire team of Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp is basking in the success of the show, which has crossed 100 million-plus views, controversies and arguments in the jailhouse keep making it to the headlines. In the most recent episode, host Kangana Ranaut had a showdown with one of the inmates, Payal Rohatgi. And now that has had some repercussions. Arjun Award-winning wrestler and Payal’s fiance Sangram Singh is now questioning Kangana’s conduct in trying to curb Payal’s voice and not letting her say anything on the show.

In a recent episode, Kangana was not happy with Payal’s idea of leadership and when the latter tried to explain what leadership meant to her, Kangana snubbed her and asked her to not teach her what leadership is. “This is not your show,” Kangana snapped back at Payal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Advertisement

This has not gone down well with Sangram, who took a jibe at Kangana and said, “The host of the show is supposed to be neutral and not take any sides. The host should allow every contestant to speak equally but Payal is not being allowed to speak here and is being targeted all the time. This should not be happening.”

He also said “Payal is abused by Poonam and Anjali, but no one fires them for it. Kangana appears to feel that abuses are OK. This is completely unjust. With such uncalled-for behaviour, you are destroying someone’s self-esteem."

Recently, Payal spoke about marrying Sangram, who then announced on his social media that both of them would tie the knot in July.

Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner.We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all https://t.co/oz3Y9Gn6XL— SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) March 17, 2022

Payal and Sangram met each other on the reality show Survivor India. They also worked on a film, Night. Apart from this, both also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 in the year 2015.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.