Hotel Mumbai, Based on 26/11 Attacks, Dubbed 'Anthem of Resistance'; Watch Trailer

Hotel Mumbai, about the 2008 attack on a hotel in the Indian city, received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and the cast and filmmakers said they believe that's because of the human portrayal not only of the victims but also the perpetrators.`The film, starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, recounts the attack on Mumbai’s luxury Taj Mahal hotel, where dozens of guests and hotel workers were killed during a three-day siege carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist militants.Armie Hammer had tweeted about the film, as did Anupam Kher. The veteran Indian actor said it was the most important film of our times.Watch the trailer below:(With Reuters inputs)