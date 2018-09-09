GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hotel Mumbai, Based on 26/11 Attacks, Dubbed 'Anthem of Resistance'; Watch Trailer

The film, starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, recounts the attack on Mumbai’s luxury Taj Mahal hotel, where dozens of guests and hotel workers were killed during a three-day siege carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist militants.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hotel Mumbai, Based on 26/11 Attacks, Dubbed 'Anthem of Resistance'; Watch Trailer
A still from the film
Loading...
Hotel Mumbai, about the 2008 attack on a hotel in the Indian city, received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and the cast and filmmakers said they believe that's because of the human portrayal not only of the victims but also the perpetrators.`

The film, starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, recounts the attack on Mumbai’s luxury Taj Mahal hotel, where dozens of guests and hotel workers were killed during a three-day siege carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist militants.

Armie Hammer had tweeted about the film, as did Anupam Kher. The veteran Indian actor said it was the most important film of our times.







Watch the trailer below:



(With Reuters inputs)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...