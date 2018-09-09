English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hotel Mumbai, Based on 26/11 Attacks, Dubbed 'Anthem of Resistance'; Watch Trailer
The film, starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, recounts the attack on Mumbai’s luxury Taj Mahal hotel, where dozens of guests and hotel workers were killed during a three-day siege carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist militants.
A still from the film
Hotel Mumbai, about the 2008 attack on a hotel in the Indian city, received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and the cast and filmmakers said they believe that's because of the human portrayal not only of the victims but also the perpetrators.`
Armie Hammer had tweeted about the film, as did Anupam Kher. The veteran Indian actor said it was the most important film of our times.
Watch the trailer below:
(With Reuters inputs)
Hello, Toronto! Wife and I finally made it in!! #HotelMumbai— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 7, 2018
Off to Toronto for the world premiere of the “Most Important Film Of Our Times” #HotelMumbai, tonight. Jai Ho. @tiff— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 7, 2018
