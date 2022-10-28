Hotness Alert! Disha Patani Flaunts Perfect Curves in Black Corset Crop Top

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has earned her name in the good books of the fashion police. Besides being a strict fitness enthusiast, the diva has often shelled out major fashion goals with her sartorial choices. What’s more? An avid social media buff, Disha even drops snippets of her photoshoot diaries on Instagram, which are a sheer visual delight.

Recently, the Malang actress has once again set the Internet ablaze by dropping a streak of jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram. Shelving out of any fancy captions, Disha just added a simple bee emoji to her post, perhaps to indicate her floaty snaps.

Exhibiting sheer model vibes, Disha can be seen donning a black, off-shoulder corset crop top which she teamed up with a pair of dusty and rugged ripped jeans. The striking golden chains wrapped around her waist, tied to the denim added oomph to the actress’s on-fleek style quotient.

Disha struck appealing poses, flaunting her curves and perfect hourglass figure. In terms of makeup, the actress sported some glossy lipstick, adding a dash of shimmery eyeshadows to enhance her eyes. The B-town beauty complimented her attire with open tresses. She kept her uber-chic avatar minimalistic by opting out of any heavy ornaments. Just a pair of small-studded earrings and delicate rings rounded off her sultry look.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans rushed to the comments to shower compliments on Disha’s stunning clicks. “Uff” gushed one user, adding a fire and red heart emoji. “Sexy” noted a second. “You look cute, sexy, and gorgeous,” commented another impressed admirer.

Judging by her Gram-worthy pictures, Disha can be hailed as a true fashion icon. Earlier, the actress took fans into a frenzy after she uploaded a fiery picture on the photo-sharing application, donning a black bralette, and exhibiting her toned abs. Here, take a look at the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha is currently busy shooting for her next, tentatively titled Suriya 42. Disha is cast opposite Tamil superstar Suriya in the film. Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, Suriya 42 is touted to hit the theatres next year in 2023.

