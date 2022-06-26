Hotness Overload! Esha Gupta Flaunts Super-Toned Body In Sexy Bikini, Kisses The Cam; Watch

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is hotness overloaded in her latest post! The Aashram 3 actress never fails to impress her fans with her steamy social media posts. She often treats her huge fan following to stunning pictures and videos and her fans can’t get enough of them. Maintaining the trajectory, Esha dropped another steamy video that will make her fans go weak in the knew.

In the reel, we see the actress looking gorgeous as ever in a breathtaking avatar, as she donned a sexy orange bikini while she soaked in the sun. We see Esha smilingly walking at the beach, bare feet, as she stops and kisses the camera in the end. Esha flaunted her super-toned body, dressed in the tiny bikini, and she had a cute bucket hat on her head, while her shiny stands were left open. We also catch a glimpse of the gorgeous location in the backdrop, with the beach waters meeting the skyline at the end of the horizon and a clear blue sky.

Taking to the captions, Esha wrote, “Sunshine ☀️.”

Check the post here:

Soon after the Raaz 3 actress posted the glamorous video, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.

While one fan wrote, “❤️😍🔥gorgeous as ever,” another added, “Stunning and Hot 🔥🔥🔥.”

A third social media user wrote, “Even girls have crush on you 🔥🔥.”

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta never fails to amuse her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. She has an active presence on social media. Earlier this week, Esha posted a couple pictures in a sexy cutout black dress.

In the first picture featured in the post, Esha is seen flaunting her back in the sexy black dress. The actress wore a matte lip shaded and kohl-rimmed eyes, with her shiny locks curled in waves, Esha leaves us spellbound. As we scroll further, we see Esha flaunting her toned waist in the extremely low cut dress. She looks magnetic in the all black avatar. The next photo sees Esha striking stunning pose while she seated on a table. The Rustom actress sported a pair of pointy high heels, that perfectly complimented her steamy avatar. The last pic is a trophy that the actress has won as “Most Desirable Women of TheYear.”

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen playing a pivotal role alongside Bobby Deol in MX Player Original’s Aashram Season 3. She made her debut with 2012’s crime-thriller Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. She has also worked in movies such as Rustom, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Humshakals and Baadshaho.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.