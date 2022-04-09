'Hotness Overload': Fans Love Priya Bapat's Latest Photoshoot; Check Here

Popular Marathi actor Priya Bapat’s latest photoshoot has grabbed the attention of her fans. The actor shared a series of pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Priya has paired her denim jacket with a pair of jeans. She struck different poses for the camera while donning the denim jacket in a different style.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Priya wrote, “Born with good jeans! P.S Gonna post 2 more different moods in this series as morning pics for the next 2 days! Stay tuned."

Fans have gone gaga over Priya’s photos and they left compliments for her in the comment box.

“So gorgeous," wrote a fan. “Hotness overloaded," commented someone.

“Caption is perfect," remarked another. “or as they say, it’s all in the “Jeans", read one comment.

Priya is known for her roles in the Marathi film Kaksparsh, released in 2013, and Happy Journey which was released in 2014. She received the Best Actress Maharashtra State Award for Happy Journey.

Advertisement

Her role in Kaksparsh was appreciated a lot and brought her awards like Best Actress Screen Awards, Best Actress Zee Gaurav, and Best Actress Maharashtra State Awards.

Priya made her acting debut with the film Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which was released in 2000. The film directed by Jabbar Patel went on to win the National Film Awards for the Best feature film in English. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was based on the B. R. Ambedkar. The role of young Ramabai in the film was essayed by Priya.

Priya Bapat has also appeared in films like Munnabhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munnabhai. She also played the lead role in Hotstar’s City of Dreams.

She will be seen next in Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan starrer Visfot. The horror drama is said to be the official Hindi adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, and Scissors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.