1-MIN READ

'Hotstar has Crashed,' Tweets Hansal Mehta as He Watches Dil Bechara

Disney+ Hotstar seemingly crashed on Friday as users rushed to the streaming platform to watch Dil Bechara.

Disney+ Hotstar seemingly crashed on Friday as users rushed to the streaming platform to watch late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara. Director Hansal Mehta, who was watching the film faced the same issue. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “And Hotstar has crashed…”

Many users commented on Hansal’s post stating that they too faced an issue. 

A user, who watched the film before the portal crash, said, “Knew it would happen... Thank God... watched it before this happened…" Another said, “For once I'm liking this update. Technology can handle anything but couldn't handle love for Sushant. Go people go... let's make history! Let's watch our Sushant's masterpiece. Love conquers all!!! Sushant, rest in peace. Love always!”

https://twitter.com/MissCandid01/status/1286708774086950912?s=20

In Dil Bechara, Sushant has been paired opposite debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi. The plot of the movie is based on John Green’s popular novel The Fault In Our Stars and marks the debut of director Mukesh Chabbra.

