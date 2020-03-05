Hours After Surgery, Kartik Aaryan Joins Katrina Kaif and Teaches Her His Dance Moves

Hours after he underwent surgery, Kartik Aaryan attended a press conference on Wednesday held in Mumbai.

At the event, Kartik was joined by Katrina Kaif. Despite having a bandaged hand in an arm sling, Kartik looked dapper in a finely tailored brown suit, while Katrina turned heads in a strappy black bodycon dress.

At the IIFA press meet, Kartik, who arrived late for the event apologised to Katrina saying that he would seek apology in the same manner Ranveer Singh did after reaching late for Sooryavanshi trailer launch. The actor touched her feet and did some sit-ups to compensate.

concerned Katrina asked Kartik about his health and was caught by paps caressing his hand. Kartik had met with an injury at a promotional event for Love Aaj Kal.

Additionally, Kartik made Katrina dance to a track from his Valentine’s Day release. Many fans appreciated their chemistry and went ‘awww’ seeing them together.

On the work front, Kartik is set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is the second installment in Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The 2007 film had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in important roles.

Apart from this, Kartik has Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dostana 2 in his kitty, which will also feature newcomer Lakshya.

Katrina, on the other hand, looks forward to Sooryavanshi, releasing on March 24.

Follow @News18Movies for more



