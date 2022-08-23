Hours Before Death, Bigg Boss Fame Sonali Phogat Posted This Reel on Instagram

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat died on Monday night following a heart attack. She was 42. Sonali was in Goa to attend an event. Soon after the news of Sonali Phogat’s death surfaced on the internet, it sent shock waves across the country.

A couple of hours before her death, Sonali had posted a video on Instagram, and it’s now going viral on social media. In the video, the politician is seen in a pink Safa as she vibed to the tunes of the iconic Bollywood song Rukh Se Zara Naqab Utha Do Mere Huzoor, sung by Mohammed Rafi, from the 1968 film Mere Huzoor.

Check out Sonali Phogat’s last Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonaliiphogat (@sonali_phogat_official)



In no time after the heartbreaking news of Sonali Phogat’s passing made headlines, thousands of users flocked to the comment section of her last Instagram post to mourn her death. A lot of celebrities, as well as politicians, also expressed condolences to her family. Actors like Rubina Dilaik, Himanshu Khurana, Afsana Khan and Vindu Dara Singh, to name a few, expressed their grief about Sonali’s untimely demise.

According to reports, Sonali Phogat was in Goa with some of her employees. Sonali was immediately rushed to the hospital after she complained about feeling uneasy. However, she was declared dead upon arrival by the hospital.

Sonali Phogat started her career as a television anchor in 2006, two years before joining BJP. She made her acting debut in the soap opera Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma, which aired back in 2016.

Sonali also played a key role in the 2019 web series, titled The Story Of Badmashgarh. However, she went on to become a household name after she appeared in the fourteenth season of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. Furthermore, the late actor-politician had also become an internet sensation with her TikTok videos.

