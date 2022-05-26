House of Cards Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault In UK

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assaults, several international reports state. The decision was revealed by the U.K.’s prosecution agency Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Variety reported. The publication added that the agency spent over a year reviewing a file that was passed on to them by the Metropolitan Police.

The BBC reported the Met Police analyzed evidence following a number of complaints that were recorded between 2005 and 2013. The investigation was reportedly launched in 2017. The 62-year-old actor was charged that the review was submitted. “Three complaints relate to sexual abuse which is alleged to have taken place in London, and one in Gloucestershire,” the report added.

According to a Variety report, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division said, “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men. He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

The report added that like any other case, in this case as well, Spacey will have the right to a fair trial. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” Ainslie added.

DailyMail.com reported that the CPS revealed that a man, now in his 40s, alleged he was sexually assaulted twice in March 2005. The second man, who is now in his 30s, claimed that he was sexually assaulted and forced to engage in sex against his will in August 2008. The incidents allegedly took place in London. The third man, which allegedly took place in Gloucestershire, claims that he was sexually assaulted in April 2013. The victim is in his 30s now.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, was fired from the House Of Cards after he was accused of sexual misconduct. He is also known for his roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

